Provincial govt to provide housing grant to victims

BAGMATI, JULY 18

Bagmati provincial government has decided to construct houses for those affected by the landslides and floods in different parts of the province.

People losing houses in the disaster will get financial assistance for house construction.

However, the land for the construction of settlements should be provided by the local levels concerned. Province’s disaster management direction committee also took the decision to provide relief materials to the households hit hard by the landslides and floods in Sindhupalchowk district a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dor Mani Poudel decided to distribute relief materials worth Rs three million to Bahrabise Municipality, Rs 1.5 million to Bhotekoshi Municipality and Rs one million to Jugal Municipality.

CM Poudel said the amount would be spent in line with the work procedure and guideline provided by the local levels. It is for the relief materials, treatment of the injured people and rehabilitation of the displaced people.

Earlier, the committee had announced the relief of Rs one hundred thousand to each family, which lost family members in the tragedy.

