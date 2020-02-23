Provincial-level security symposium held in Hetauda

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: At the Bagmati provincial-level security symposium organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Hetauda, Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa said that the government is making diplomatic efforts with India to return Nepali territory in Kalapani, today.

He added that a new strategy is being adopted to guarantee law and order to the people, and mobilise security forces and consolidate border security outposts to check the demarcation of the two countries.

Minister Thapa addressed the issues related to Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and said they can be solved by adhering to the suggestions given by the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) taskforce formed to study the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact agreement.

He also showed his concern over the problems created by the viral outbreak and its effects on the goals of Visit Nepal Year 2020. However, he informed, there is no need to worry.

Present in the seminar were Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel and Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Shalikram Jamakattel, Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Maheshwar Neupane, chiefs of Nepal Police, Armed Police and National Investigation Department, high-ranking Nepal Army officials and Chief District Officers of the 13 districts of Bagmati province, among others.

