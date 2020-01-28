Provincial ministers will serve full term, CM Raut

Himalayan News Service

Janakpurdham, January 27

Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut said there wouldn’t be any change in the provincial Cabinet.

“There are a few anti-federalism elements, who have been spreading rumours about Cabinet reshuffle. I want to assure everyone that there won’t be any change in the Cabinet or the government formed as per the people’s mandate,” said the chief minister, speaking at the first anniversary of Nepal Engineers Association Province-2, today. “Sometimes you hear rumours about a change in the chief ministerial post and sometimes rumours are in the air about a possible change of ministers, but let me clarify there won’t be any change in the Cabinet, and the same Cabinet and ministers will last their full five year’s tenure,” he added.

The chief minister, however, admitted that the government had failed to live up to the expectation of the people. CM Raut assured that the government would soon make payment of 860 million rupees for development projects completed in the last fiscal. “It’s true that the amount has not been cleared so far, but it will happen soon, by formulating necessary act and regulation,” he said.

The government has to make payment of 860 million rupees for 842 development projects completed last fiscal.

Though, acting on the PA’s direction, the Cabinet had earlier decided to release the budget, however, the concerned government staffer has been refusing to release the pending amount citing some legal hurdles.

