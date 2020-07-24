Public transport operators resume service in Tanahun

DAMAULI: Public transportation operators has resumed services in Tanahun district following government’s decision to uplift the nationwide lockdown.
Public vehicles plying on short routes within the district resumed services on Thursday informed the Tanahun District Traffic Police Office In-charge, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Resham Bahadur Ranabhat.
The government has decided to allow public transportation to operate with safety precautions against the virus, as coronavirus-infection cases are still at large, DSP Ranabhat added.
According to Sub-Inspector Meghnath Paudel, passengers as well as vehicle operators have been urged to follow government instructions against COVID-19 while commuting in public transportation.
Public vehicles have been operating in Muglin-Katre, Damauli-Sange, Damauli-Keshabtar, Damauli-Farkchaur among other routes in the area, informed the District Traffic Police Office.
