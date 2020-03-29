Quarantine set up in Bhojpur

NIROJ KOIRALA

BHOJPUR: Salpasilichho Rural Municipality has established a quarantine of 20 beds and set up health desk at four entry points in Bhojpur district to combat the spread of COVID-19 which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus.

Rural Municipality Chair Mahesh Rai said, “We have established 20 quarantine beds at different places and health desk at four entry points in the district for people visiting the district.”

Rai said those quarantine and health desks were set up targeting people’s movement. Health desk has been set up at Gaudeni, Bumling, Tamutar and Dovane entry points.

Rs 1 lakh has been allocated for each ward to carry out rescue and treatment of COVID-19 suspects, said Rai.

