Quarantine set up in Panchkatiya, Jajarkot; three held for violating lockdown

Dinesh Kumar Shrestha

JAJARKOT: A quarantine facility has been set up at Panchakatiya of Kushe Rural Municipality in Jajarkot district to control the spread of COVID-19, an infection that causes respiratory illness due to novel coronavirus, in Nepal.

According to the rural municipality chairperson Harichandra Basnet, a 15-bed quarantine has been set up at the Ramachandra Primary School in the area.

“The quarantine was set up targeting the people of ward numbers–5,6,7,8 and 9– in the rural municipality,” informed the chairperson.

The local-level is collecting detailed information about economically marginalised families and daily wage earners to provide them relief packages during the lockdown imposed by the government, according to ward chair Basnet.

“We have distributed face masks, hand sanitizers, filters, among other necessary equipments.” He further claimed that various campaigns have also been launched to fight coronavirus in every ward, tole in the area.

Meanwhile, three youths were arrested on the charge of hooliganism and violating lockdown in the area. Police have initiated necessary investigation into the case, said DSP Kishor Kumar Shrestha.

