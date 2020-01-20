Lamichhane gets clean chit in journo’s suicide case

Himalayan News Service

Pudasaini was found hanging from the ceiling at Kangaroo Hotel

Chitwan, January 19

Chitwan District Court today gave clean chit to all three persons, including television presenter Rabi Lamichhane, in connection with the suicide of journalist Shalikram Pudasaini.

A single bench of district judge Hemant Rawal gave clean chit to Lamichhane, Yubaraj Kandel and Asmita Karki accused for instigating Pudasaini to commit suicide, said court staffer Rudramani Giri. Lawyers representing both the plaintiff and defendants had argued at the court today. All three accused were present in the court.

Pudasaini was found hanging from the ceiling at Kangaroo Hotel of Narayangadh Bus Park on 7 August 2019. In a video recorder of his mobile phone taken prior to his suicide, Pudasaini had accused Lamichhane of instigating him to kill himself.

On the basis of the video, police had arrested News 24 television presenter Lamichhane and Kandel of the same media from Kathmandu on August 15. They were brought to Chitwan and a case was filed against them. Karki was nabbed in connection with the same matter.

The bench of district judge Rawal had freed Lamichhane and Kandel on bail and Karki on general date on August 26. Lamichhane and Kandel had posted bail of Rs 5 and Rs 3 lakh respectively before they were released by the court.

READ ALSO:

A version of this article appears in print on January 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook