Rabid dog bites 14 persons in Ramechhap

RAMECHHAP, AUGUST 29

As many as 14 persons were bitten by a rabid dog in Manthali Municipality, Ramechhap, today.

Of the 14 persons attacked by the dog, four were taken to Kathmandu-based health facility for further treatment while others have been receiving treatment in Manthali-based Tamakoshi Hospital, Ramechhap Community Hospital and Primary Health Centre in the district.

Police said a stray had bitten them. Rohini Chapagain at the Department of Livestock in Manthali Municipality said locals were attacked by stray dogs in Manthali Bazaar earlier also. “But it is the first time that a single dog has attacked a large number of people, that too in a single day,” he added.

Chapagain said people in Manthali were scared of venturing out of their homes due to the fear of stray dogs.

The stray dogs have troubled the locals for the past one month in Manthali Bazaar. Dogs’ terror has increased of late.

Earlier, seven cattle died due to dog bite in Manthali Municipality. Livestock Department in the municipality said as many as 22 animals were vaccinated within the municipality areas.

