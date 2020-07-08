Byas Shankar Upadhyay

RAJBIRAJ: Half a dozen houses have been inundated as rain-triggered flood gushed into a human settlement in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality-3 of Saptari district.

The flood has also destroyed paddy planted in approximately 100 bigaha of fields, it has been reported.

Two thatched-roof houses were damaged by the flood while water retained due to lack of drainage channel has submerged half a dozen houses up to three feet in Sakrapura, local resident Ugrant Jha said. He also informed that the flood washed away about 50 feet of sections of Inaruwa-Kunauli road located in Sakarapura.

Locals argue that rainwater gushed into the settlement owing to channel obstruction caused by one of the villagers who owns land by the drainage, in addition to other party who was preparing to install a deep boring system in the field belonging to him.

Meanwhile, locals have been facing various problems including difficulty in commuting.

Sarita Jha, one of the flood victims whose house has been inundated, said the flood destroyed paddy planted in 10 kattha farm.

Chair of ward-3 of the rural municipality, Satish Kumar Singh, also reaffirmed that the obstruction in drainage channel caused inundation. He said a talk will be held with the two parties who have been blamed for obstructing the channel, to solve the problem.

