Meteorologists forecast rain across the country until Saturday

KATHMANDU: Most parts of Nepal will experience rainfall until Saturday, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The change in weather can be credited to the influence of the low pressure area formed after the weakening of the Cyclone Nisarga that developed in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, coupled with the impact of the local and the Westerly wind.

According to Meteorologist Samir Shrestha, most parts of the country will witness rainfall till Saturday as the aforementioned weather systems are active at the moment.

As of now, the weather is generally to completely cloudy throughout the country and moderate rainfall is observed in Province 1, 2, Gandaki and Bagmati Provinces, and in most of the places of Province 5.

The MFD also directs towards the possibility of light to moderate rainfall together with thunder in some places of the above mentioned five provinces.

On Sunday, partly to generally cloudy weather can be expected throughout the country with the likelihood of light rain at some places of Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali provinces and at one or two places of the rest of the privunces, the Meteorological Forec

