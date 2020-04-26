Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Westerly winds active in Nepal since past few days as well as local winds are contributing to precipitation across the country.

According to Meteorologist Bibhuti Pokharel, the westerly and local winds coupled with water vapour travelling from the Bay of Bengal and Arab sea is leading to the continuous rainfall.

A combination of these weather systems along with active pre-monsoon will lead to rainfall for the next three days in the country.

Pre-monsoon usually sees sunlight in the day and rainfall with thunder in the afternoon and evening.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has forecast generally cloudy weather throughout the country today, with light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning, gusty winds and hail in various parts of the country.

The minimum temperature of Kathmandu today is 14 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature today has been recorded in Jumla with 6 degree Celsius and highest in Nepalgunj with 34 degree Celsius, according to the Division.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook