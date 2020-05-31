Rajbiraj-based hospital to begin tests for coronavirus

Rajbiraj, May 30
Considering the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the province, Province 2 government has decided to set-up a laboratory for conducting tests for COVID-19 in Saptari headquarters Rajbiraj.
Rajbiraj-based Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital is all set to begin the coronavirus tests. After providing a PCR machine to the hospital, the provincial government also provided Rs five million rupees for the manpower required to conduct lab-tests.
Handing over a cheque bearing Rs five million rupees to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Chumanlal Das today, Province 2 Social Development Minister Nawal Kishor Sah asked health workers present at the hospital to work with high morale. “The provincial government is committed to helping the hospital with necessary equipment and fund to control the pandemic and address the concerns of health workers. We want health workers to work without any worries,” he said.
Upon receiving the monetary assistance, Dr Das thanked the provincial government and vowed to start testing from tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Minister Sah today handed over a Rs 2.5 million cheque to Nepali Army’s Bhim Dal Battalion for construction and management of an isolation ward. Due to lack of an isolation facility, 22 COVID-19 infected persons have been kept in separate rooms of quarantine facilities set up at different schools in Rajbiraj, Bodebarsain and Dakneshwori.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Nepal has donated NPR 5.8 million to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for their project titled “Support to the vulnerable communities of the Mountain region during COVID-19 Pandemic". Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited, Ani Read More...
WASHINGTON: US health regulators are telling five drugmakers to recall their versions of a widely used diabetes medication after laboratory tests found elevated levels of a contaminant linked to cancer. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday that several batches of the drug metformin Read More...
LONDON: The Nepali Embassy in the United Kingdom has rescued a Nepali migrant worker who was working as a helper at a residential house. The worker was rescued after he was forcibly thrown out of the house he was working in. According to Spokesperson at the Embassy, Sharad Raj Aran, the wo Read More...
SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday expressed its support for China’s decision to impose new national security laws in Hong Kong, calling it a “legitimate step” to safeguard the state security. “Since Hong Kong issue is an issue pertaining thoroughly to the internal affairs of China, any coun Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA: SpaceX pressed ahead with its second attempt to launch astronauts for NASA — a historic first for a private company — but more stormy weather threatened more delays. Elon Musk's company came within 17 minutes Wednesday of launching a pair of NASA astronauts for the fi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A woman, 39, from Dolakha is seen stranded outside the ticket counter of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for the last three days. She is waiting to carry out a PCR test. Her 74-year-old father-in-law was confirmed positive of contracting Covid-19, which led her to get checked fo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) is taking place today at the party's central office in Sanepa. According to Spokesperson of Nepali Congress, Bishwo Prakash Sharma, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm. The meeting will Read More...
A group of women farmers at work in the vicinity of a maize field, in Lalitpur, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Read More...