Rajbiraj youths dump garbage at municipality gate

Himalayan News Service

Foul smell makes it difficult for people to walk in the street

Rajbiraj, December 31

As preparations for the Visit Year 2020 is in the final stage in the district, garbage dumped in the municipal area has not been collected for the last two days at Rajbiraj Municipality, Saptari.

Irate representatives from different organisations and locals disposed the garbage at the main gate of the municipality as a protest today saying that the authority concerned had paid no attention to proper garbage management.

With the initiatives of Green Nepal, Saptari Youth and Safe Child, among other organisations, local youths collected the scattered garbage in the bazaar area and dumped at the entrance of the municipality and chanted slogans.

Chairman of Green Nepal Khela Nanda Das said they were compelled to throw the garbage at the main gate of the municipality office after the office did not take the initiative to manage the garbage. He said the municipality had paid no attention to address the problem even though the foul smell emanating from the garbage polluted the bazaar area. “People cannot walk freely on the road due to the foul smell,” he added. Das said the protest would become stronger if the municipality did not pay attention to garbage management. Sanitation staffers of the municipality had removed the garbage piled up at the entrance after protesting youths returned to their houses.

Meanwhile, municipality Mayor Shambhu Prasad Yadav said the problem had occurred as some staffers were on leave. He said the staffers would carry join their duties from tomorrow onwards.

A version of this article appears in print on January 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook