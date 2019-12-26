Rajgadh Rural Municipality Office padlocked

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, December 25

Three ward chairs today padlocked the Office of Rajgadh Rural Municipality, Saptari, expressing dissatisfaction with the working style of the rural municipality chair and its executive.

Ward chairs Lalit Narayan Singh of Rajgadh-2, Hemnarayan Sah of Ward No 4 and Kamaldev Yadav of Ward No 6 padlocked the office of the rural municipality.

Ward Chair Yadav said that they had padlocked the rural municipality office as the office and its chair had conducted most of the activities going against the law and had discriminated in terms of development works.

“All local people of the ward are equal for people’s representatives. But, the rural municipality chair is working with political prejudice. We appealed saying that everyday work be regulated, but, our request was flatly rejected,” Ward Chair Yadav added.

Ward chair Yadav said that they were forced to lock the rural municipality office as Rajgadh Rural Municipality Chair Parmanand Yadav had ignored their requests over and over again.

The rural municipality chair is elected from Nepali Congress. Ward Chair Singh is from Samajwadi Party-Nepal while other the ward chairs Sah and Yadav are from the ruling Nepal Communist party (NCP) and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal respectively.

Ward chair Sah said that they had submitted a 14-point memorandum to the rural municipality chair. “We locked the rural municipality office to make our point to the public after the rural municipality chair bypassed our request to make the rural municipality’s work transparent and effective,” Sah added.

The memorandum comprises various points including discriminatory behaviour meted out to the wards, concealing the rural municipality’s decisions and not notifying about the executive’s meeting to all the members of the executive.

