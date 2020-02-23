Rally held to raise awareness

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 22

Students, teachers and people from different walks of life participated in a cycle rally organised today with an aim to raise awareness on violence against women.

A total of 160 people participated in the rally organised by the 7th semester students of Bachelors of Business Management in Padma Kanya Multiple Campus, Bagbazaar.

The rally was led by cyclist Pushkar Shah. The rally started from the campus and went through Bagbazaar, Bhadrakali, Tripureshwor, Thapathali, Pulchowk and Mangalbazaar.

The cyclists later converged at Hanuman Dhoka and then returned to the campus, where an assembly meeting was held.

Various cultural performances were held at the campus after the rally. “The objective of the event was to raise awareness about VAW and support gender equality. Violence doesn’t take place within the household.

Though time has changed, incidents of VAW have yet to decline.

Hence, the event was held to prevent VAW in the future,” said Krishna Prasad Sapkota, who is also director of BBM programme in the campus.

