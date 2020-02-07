Rape-accused SSP Rana remanded to eight more days in custody

Santosh Kafle

DHARAN: District Court, Sunsari has remanded rape-accused suspended Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saurav Rana to an additional eight days in judicial custody for further investigation.

A single bench of District Judge Shankar Prasad Rai gave the decision to this effect. SSP Rana was presented before the District Court today for the second time after his arrest.

He was taken to District Police Office (DPO), Sunsari after the court gave its decision.

Prior to this, Rana had been placed on a five-day remand by the District Court, on February 3. The order was given by a single bench of District Judge Maniram Neupane.

The accused, who heads Province 1 Federal Unit Police Office in Dharan, was suspended on January 31 after a rape case was filed against him at Sunsari DPO.

A probe committee was formed to investigate the allegation against SSP Rana after his arrest, stated the Ministry of Home Affairs.

