Rapid diagnostic test for coronavirus to begin in Nawalpur

Shreeram Sigdel

NAWALPUR: With Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits being made available in Nawalpur, it will now be easy to conduct tests for coronavirus in the district.

District Health Office chief Keshav Chapagain said that the testing kits sent by Gandaki Province government arrived on Friday and are currently being sent to local levels. “RDT will be initiated on foreign returnees who have completed 14 days quarantine in the district,” informed Chapagain.

A district, with eight local level bodies, have received a total of 492 kits. Sixty kits each have been sent to Devchuli, Kawasoti, Madhyabindu and Hupsekot whereas Gaindakot, Binayi Triveni, Bulingtar and Baudikali will each receive a total of forty kits.

According to the District Health Office, approximately 450 people have recently returned home from abroad in the past couple of weeks in the district itself. They will first be tested through the RDT method and if anyone is found to be suspected of COVID-19, through this test, their throat swabs will be collected and immediately sent to the Corona Special Temporary Hospital for further tests.

Meanwhile, there are eight active COVID-19 cases in the country, who are known to be recovering from the disease. And, no new case of the infection has been recorded in the past six days.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook