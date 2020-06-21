Rapti begins to swell with the onset of monsoon, flood alerts issued

NEPALGUNJ: With the arrival of monsoon, Rapti River has started to swell sending signs of danger flying in and around the area.
The two days of continuous rainfall led to the rising of river water above the danger level on Saturday evening, exposing various settlements to risk of flooding.
Province 5 Chief Minister Shankar Pokhrel and Chief District Officer of Banke, Ram Bahadur Kurumwang had appealed the people in settlements near the river banks to move to a safer location following the rise in the water level since Saturday afternoon.
According to the measurement conducted in Kusum at 9:00 pm, the river level had reached 5.9 metres.
Meanwhile, Authorities have rescued 11 persons trapped in various locations of the district due to flood, informed CDO Kurumwang.
A team of Armed Police Force rescued six persons trapped in an island at Gaushala of Raptisonari Rural Municipality. Authorities also rescued five women trapped at Lalahi of Baijapur.
Each year, flooding in Rapti leads to massive destruction of property and lives in the coastal areas of the district.
At the moment, water current in the river is normal.
