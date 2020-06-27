Rastriya Banijya Bank branch manager arrested for fraud

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

RANJHA: A branch manager of the state-run Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) has been arrested on the charge of approving loan based on forged government documents, in Banke district.

Manager of RBB, Tribhuvan Chowk branch was arrested on Friday.

He was arrested in connection with the investigation of a case involving gold entrepreneur Rizwan Ahmed Jasgadh, who had taken Rs 12.5 million loan from the RBB Branch, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) of Banke, Om Bahadur Rana.

Jasgadh has been in police custody since June 9 on the charge of taking loan from the bank with the submission of fake landownership certificates, tax receipt, and forged letter-pad, stamp and signatures belonging to the Land Tax Office, Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolis and their officials.

Statements from other employees of the RBB branch office are also being recorded, SP Rana said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

