RPP supports MCC

Bhairahawa, February 18

Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairperson Kamal Thapa called on everyone to be honest in implementing the American Millennium Challenge Corporation project, which, he said, was in Nepal’s interest.

“Whatever scepticism and confusion is in the air regarding the project is the result of government failure to take a clear stand vis-a-vis the project,” argued the RPP chief, speaking at a press meet organised by his party in Butwal today.

“Since the MCC is in the country’s interest, it isn’t surprising that it has been put through the Parliament. The project has at least generated nationalist feelings among people, which is a good thing, so the government shouldn’t compromise with anyone by going against people’s sentiments,” Thapa argued.

“There are confusions surrounding the MCC project, and it’s an acid test for the government to tear this veil of confusion and finalise the project by keeping national interest at the centre,” he added.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

