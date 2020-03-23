Rautahat border points shut

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, March 22

Three auxiliary border points of Rautahat that link with India were closed from today.

The auxiliary border points were shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic from India to Nepal at the directive of Rautahat DAO.

DAO Rautahat fully closed down Laxmipur Belbichhawa, Aaureya and Bankul border points. “The major border point of Gaur has not been shut. But, we have tightened security and health check-up at the border point,” said CDO Basudev Ghimire.

He said 250 Nepalis had entered Nepal via the border point though India had imposed Janata curfew today.

“They were allowed to enter Nepal only after stringent check-up,” said the CDO. He appealed to the public to stay indoors for a few days.

Gadhimai Municipality today distributed face masks and asked passengers to apply sanitisers on hands while travelling along the Gaur-Chandrapur Highway. The municipality stopped vehicles at Garuda and distributed face masks to commuters and provided sanitisers.

Gadhimai Municipality Mayor Nagendra Yadav said face masks were distributed to passengers as a part of the municipality’s awareness campaign.

A version of this article appears in print on March 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

