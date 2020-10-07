Rautahat community schools reopen

RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 6
Community schools shut for months due to COVID-19 have started reopening in Rauathat.
All community schools located at Fatuwa Bijayapur and Garuda municipalities are set to start classes from October 8.
Fatuwa Bijayapur Municipality Education Coordinator Bunilala Yadav said that a meeting held today had decided to reopen community schools as online classes and alternative teaching methodology had become ineffective.
Fatuwa’s Mayor Gopal Prasad said that schools would start classes by maintaining physical distance as prescribed by the government and abiding by health and safety measures.
Rautahat District Education Coordination Unit Rautahat Chief Ram Binay Kumar Singh said all schools would start classes in Garuda Municipality area from October 8 abiding by health guidelines and safety measures.
Community schools in Rautahat headquarters Gaur started classes last Monday. Juddha Secondary School at Gaur Municipality has run into controversy due to fees collected from students.
Parents and guardians complained that the school was fleecing students coming from other schools for new admission.
It is learnt that the school is charging Rs 2,720 from a student for admission under headings such as textbooks, tie belt, identity card and monthly fee. The number of students getting enrolled in Juddha Secondary School is high.
When employees at the account section were asked about the fee, they suggested that Rakesh Gupta be asked this question.
Gaur Municipality Chief Ajay Kumar Gupta said that the school might have collected fees as it would offer classes in English. “But the school cannot charge for textbooks as they are available for free,” said Ajay Gupta.
Parents and guardians accused the local level of doing nothing though the school was charging fee from students.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,551 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 90,814. Among the new cases, 1,017 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,7 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men. Nepal has mor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of inf Read More...
PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgi Read More...
PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fou Read More...