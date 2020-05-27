Rautahat crosses 100-mark with 35 new COVID-19 cases

RAUTAHAT: The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed hundred with 35 people testing positive for the infection in Rautahat district, on Wednesday.
Among the new cases, eight people have been infected in Gaur Municipality, 16 in Ishanath Municipality, two in Dewahi Gonahi Municipality, two in Katahariya Municipality, and seven in Gadhimai Municipality.
According to the District Administration Office (DAO), Rautahat, all 35 of them are Nepali migrant workers who worked in different cities of India. They reached the border through various means and were placed under quarantine in the district.
With the detection of new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the district has reached 105. On Tuesday, a total of 22 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the district.
Despite the steady rise in the number of cases, there is also a severe shortage of isolation beds in the district. Various local levels, jointly, are setting up makeshift isolation wards to fight the pandemic.
Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire informed that as many as 18 persons are currently undergoing treatment at Gaur Nursing Campus and 26 at Rajpur Health Post in the district.
It may be noted that one resident of Rautahat, who has been living in Bara district, has also been detected with the virus, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.
