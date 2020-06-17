Rautahat hard-hit by COVID-19, tally crosses 1000 on Wednesday

Prabhat Jha

RAUTAHAT: The district has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis as Rautahat’s COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 1000 mark on Wednesday.

With the recent addition of 125 newly detected cases today, which is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the district, its COVID-19 tally stands at an alarming 1,046 cases.

Even as the situation in the area is alarming, the locals are not taking adequate precautionary measure against the spread as sights of social gatherings in market areas are abundant.

Similarly, no deployment of security personnel can be witnessed at the busier intersections, putting people at added risk of the transmission as people are violating the safe distancing protocols.

Although the the Nepal-India border has been shut amid the lockdown, Indian nationals still venture on this side of the border for business purposes.

Rautahat has emerged as the hotspot of infection in the country and these sightings are likely to escalate the health crisis, further dampening the efforts being made for the containment of further spread.

