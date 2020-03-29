Rautahat imposes prohibitory order to implement lockdown

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: District Administration Office Rautahat today imposed a prohibitory order to implement virus-lockdown across the district until further notice.

A meeting of Rautahat District Security Committee chaired by CDO Basudev Adhikari held today took the decision to impose prohibitory diktat for indefinite period after the local people started violating the government lockdown.

Rautahat DAO said that it had imposed the order to implement the government lockdown effectively from today morning until further notice. The DAO has warned of booking people breaching the prohibitory order.

The government-imposed lockdown and prohibitory order clamped by the DAO have banned gathering, movement of people except essential services such as medicine, foods for daily consumption. CDO Ghimire said that district security committee had to take stern step after the local people started thronging the vegetable markets and crowded other places unnecessarily.

CDO Ghimire said that people’s movement, gathering, vehicular movement, and nonessential shops and market places were banned until further notice. “We will seize the vehicles and arrest people if they violate the prohibitory order and punish them as per the prevailing law of the land”, said CDO Ghimire.

