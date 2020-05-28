Rautahat locals clash with police in quarantine dispute; police open dozen blank fires

RAUTAHAT: Tensions ran high at Katahariya Municipality in Rautahat district after police opened a dozen rounds of blank fire to take situation under control as the locals protested against setting up a quarantine in the area and clashed with security forces, on Thursday.
At least six police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector sustained injuries during the clash this afternoon, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyan Kumar Mahato of the Area Police Office, Garuda.
The clashed ensued after a team of police along with local representatives were trying to set up a quarantine facility at the local Vasedawa School in the area, after running out of space at another quarantine centre in Janata School.
Despite repetitive attempts from Mayor Shiya Ram Kushawaha and Katahariya Area Police Office In-charge DSP Surendra Singh to convince the locals to allow setting up of the quarantine facility at the school, locals protested and pelted stones, even after the arrival of additional forces, compelling them to use force to take the situation under control.
“We were compelled to open a dozen rounds of blank fire as the protesters got aggressive after baton charges,” DSP Mahato shared.
