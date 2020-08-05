RAUTAHAT: Authorities have decided to decree curfew from August 8 for a duration of nine days until August 16, following detection of COVID-19 transmission at the community level in the district.
According to the District Administration Office, a meeting of the security committee held on Wednesday in the presence of Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire took a this decision to this effect.
Community transmission of the highly contagious disease has been witnessed in the district after easing of the earlier imposed lockdown. In an attempt to contain further spread of the infection, a curfew will be imposed as stated by the officials.
The surge in COVID-19 cases in the district prompted by gathering and overcrowding in market areas and busier intersections has put the locals at added risk of transmission.
Anyone found violating the restrictions shall be strictly dealt in line with the existing laws, it has been clarified.
This aggressive approach has been adopted by officials as the community transmission of the disease had been reported in the district wherein local level staffers too had recently been diagnosed with the respiratory infection.
