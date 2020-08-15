Rautahat youths barricade village borders to ensure prohibitory order is implemented

RAUTAHAT: Youths in Gaidatar village of Rautahat district have barricaded borders of the village to ensure effective implementation of the ongoing prohibitory order issued by local level authorities to contain COVID-19 transmission.
On August 12, following the spike in cases of the highly contagious disease at community level, the District Administration Office had announced to decree lockdown restrictions in an attempt to contain further spread of the infection.
Although the prohibitory order had been placed in Gaidatar village which is in Chandrapur Municipality-3 of the district, mobility of people from peripheral areas into the village yet continued, putting the area at additional risk of further transmission.
Therefore, youths have fenced the main entry point into the village since this morning.
According to Subash Thokar, chairperson of Tamang Family Youth Club, they took this measure to ensure the safety of their area as the ward office failed to implement the restrictions.
KATHMANDU: Health Emergency Operation Center(HEOC) of the Ministry of Health and Population, today appealed private hospitals to allot 20pc of their beds for admission of coronavirus infected patients. The Health Ministry issued the notice stating that management of beds in hospitals of densely p Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 494,613 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out. Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho is set to take action against those that have made malicious comments against the actor. According to Soompi, Lee's legal representative is taking action against all malicious comments about the actor. The portal says that on August 12, the law firm Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Himalaya Airlines, an aviation company authorised by the Government of Nepal to bring back home Nepalis stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic, has shared the details of the flights it has planned to operate from August 16 to 30 in the fifth phase of repatriation. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today formed a six-member task force under General Secretary Bishnu Paudel to resolve the intra-party dispute. NCP co-chairs, PM KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who had not spoken with each other for more than a week, decided to form the six-mem Read More...
KATHMANDU: Due to poor drainage system along the roads in Kathmandu valley, motorists and pedestrians face difficulties to commute, during the monsoon season. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra among others have joined the social media campaign that has been demanding a CBI probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: "#CBIforSSR", with a folded hands emoji. Chopra Read More...
KATHMANDU: A hilarious new video capturing the struggles of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh with the virtual assistant Alexa has gone viral. In an Instagram video titled 'Clash Between Me & Alexa' the artiste is seen requesting the virtual assistant to play one of his songs, Clash, but s Read More...