Rautahat youths barricade village borders to ensure prohibitory order is implemented

Prabhat Kumar Jha

Share Now:











RAUTAHAT: Youths in Gaidatar village of Rautahat district have barricaded borders of the village to ensure effective implementation of the ongoing prohibitory order issued by local level authorities to contain COVID-19 transmission.

On August 12, following the spike in cases of the highly contagious disease at community level, the District Administration Office had announced to decree lockdown restrictions in an attempt to contain further spread of the infection.

Although the prohibitory order had been placed in Gaidatar village which is in Chandrapur Municipality-3 of the district, mobility of people from peripheral areas into the village yet continued, putting the area at additional risk of further transmission.

Therefore, youths have fenced the main entry point into the village since this morning.

According to Subash Thokar, chairperson of Tamang Family Youth Club, they took this measure to ensure the safety of their area as the ward office failed to implement the restrictions.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook