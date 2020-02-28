Raw bricks worth millions damaged

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, February 27

Raw bricks worth over 50 million rupees were damaged by inopportune rainfall in Saptari this year.

“More than 50 million rupees worth of mud bricks have been damaged by inopportune rainfall in the district this year,” said Saptari Brick Entrepreneurs Association Chairperson Durgananda Sah, at a press conference organised by the association here today.

Further, Sah demanded that the government exempt tax on bricks, given the damage wrought by the rain. “There has been lack of coal ever since the import of coal from India was stopped and importing the same from third countries was full of hassles and very expensive, he said, adding, “On top of that, the high tax has taken the brick kilns to the brink of closure.”

Sah further referred to the hike of brick price from 14 rupees per piece to 16 rupees, attributing the increase in price to the damage faced by brick kilns from rainfall.

There are some 72 brick kilns registered in the district. Of them 42 are in operation now.

Brick kilns in the district produce around 12.5 million bricks every year.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook