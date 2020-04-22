Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Bajura district is hit by a shortage of Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits and reduced testing capacity amid Covid-19 crisis across the country.

Chief at Bajura Health Office, Daya Krishna Panta, said as many as 1100 rapid diagnostic testing kits reached the district to initiate tests of people in various quarantine facilities. “But there’s been a continuous shortage since the tests started in the district.”

“So far, only two persons tested positive for antibodies on the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for COVID-19, of which the PCR report is yet to come”, informed Panta.

According to Health workers, monitoring of those symptomatic people and those who had recently returned from foreign countries, has come to a halt due to the shortage.

Chiefof District Health Office Guna Raj Awasthi said that it is understood that entire country is facing shortage and that kits would be sent to the district as soon as they arrive from China.

Aheb Kuber Singh, who is working at Barabise Health Post said that it is difficult to get people checked now. “It is even more important for us to check family members and relatives of those who have shown symptoms or have tested positive on RDT for that matter but, unfortunately, we are unable to do so” added Singh.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook