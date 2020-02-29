Reconstruction of seven public facilities starts in Sindhuli

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 28

The United States Agency for International Development, Nepal, today broke ground to start construction of buildings for three schools and four health facilities in Sindhuli district that were damaged during the 2015 earthquakes.

The new buildings for schools (Dirgha Pradip Secondary School, Shree Secondary School and Bhanu Secondary School) and health facilities (Kapilakot Primary Health Care Centre, Mahadevsthan Health Post, Belghari Primary Health Care Centre and Mahendrajhyadi Primary Health Care Centre) will be reconstructed with the support of the American people through USAID’s Nepal Reconstruction Engineering Support Activity in partnership with the National Reconstruction Authority; Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology; Ministry of Health and Population; and local government authorities concerned.

According to a press release issued by the US Embassy, new buildings for schools and health facilities are estimated to be completed in 12 months. Once operational, these public facilities will provide modern education to over 1,400 students and ensure access to modern healthcare services to nearly 110,000 individuals in the district, mostly from disadvantaged and rural communities.

New buildings for schools and health facilities are part of the US government’s effort to reconstruct 29 permanent schools and seven health facilities in seven districts.

A version of this article appears in print on February 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

