Red alert issued as water level rises in Saptakoshi River

RAJBIRAJ: With persistent rainfall for three days, water level in Saptakoshi River has risen to a record high for this year.
With the water current level reaching danger level, authorities on Tuesday turned on the red light as well as planted a red flag above Koshi Barrage, signifying danger.
According to the Koshi Barrage control room, the water current in Saptakoshi on Tuesday at 12:30 pm was recorded at 334,990 cusecs per second. The highest water current recorded in the river last year was 310,460 cusecs per second.
As the water level increased due to continuous rainfall since Sunday, 48 of the 56 flood gates of the barrage have been opened.
Authorities turn on the red light on the western side of the barrage after water current crosses 150,000 cusecs per second to alert the public of the possible flood. After water current crosses 200,000 cusecs per second, they turn on the red light on the eastern side as well.
When the current crosses 300,000 cusecs per second, authorities plant the red flag as well as turn on both the red lights to issue the highest alert to the public and communities, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Prasain at District Police Office, Saptari.
