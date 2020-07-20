Registration for national ID cards starts in Kaski district

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

POKHARA, JULY 19

Registration of personal details for the national identity card has started in Kaski.

Kaski CDO Gyan Prasad Dhakal said a field office had been set up and the work of registering personal details for the national identity card had started from today.

Khagaraj Adhikari, elected to the House of Representatives from Kaski, registered his personal details and inaugurated the programme.

Speaking at the programme, Adhikari urged the DAO to prepare a multi-purpose national ID card for distribution to the residents within this year.

Adhikari said that the national ID card would make local level representatives’ work easy and convenient.

The field office has been set up on the premises of Kaski DAO.

According to CDO Dhakal, his office is planning to hire staff and finish collecting personal details within six months. Forms for the national identity card can be filled out online as well. “A desk will be set up at each of the local levels to collect the details,” said CDO Dhakal.

People above the age of 16 will be eligible to get the national identity card. This ID card will eliminate weaknesses of the citizenship certificate and all citizenship certificate holders will be entitled to receive the ID card. “It takes 12 minutes to fill up one person’s form in the office, while the form can be filled out in five minutes through online,” CDO Dhakal stated.

According to Dhakal, the national ID card will bear ten fingerprints, a photo, and retina of the eye. Every citizen will be provided with a non-repeatable code number.

The details of the ID will be kept safe as per international standard.

The national ID card will relieve us from carrying various sorts of identity cards.

This ID will help manage voting ID card, citizenship, passport, birth and death registration.

The registration process for distributing the national ID cards started seven months ago. A total of 170,000 people have registered their details for the ID card across the country so far.

