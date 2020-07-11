‘Regulate particular content, media, not entire industry’

KATHMANDU, JULY 10
Freedom Forum, a civil society organisation, issued a press release condemning cable operators’ decision to halt broadcast of Indian news channels, except Doordarshan, over misleading and defamatory content about Nepal.
Freedom Forum said service providers and media carriers under no circumstances could decide whether to block or unblock the media, since they were not the institution to regulate such actions.
“This trend is specially condemnable as it sets a dangerous precedent where any institution without authority can be involved in content regulation in the future,” FF said in its release.
FF said it was concerned about the action where drastic measures were taken against all news channels without investigating which particular channel violated ethics of journalism. “However, adopting drastic actions against all media without pointing out the one which committed the mistake, is against the notion of democracy and the rule of law,” read the release.
It urged the stakeholders to act as per the law and take measures against the particular news channel, not all.
Otherwise, it will jeopardise the rights of the public to receive free, fair, and unbiased information.
The ban came in the wake of unfounded reports by some Indian media on Nepal including defamatory remarks and commentaries on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Chinese envoy to Nepal. The cable operators have claimed that they took the decision on their own and not by the Government of Nepal.
FF highlighted the need of seeking appropriate legal measure if any media content was against the interest of Nepal. The government should recognise the concerned media and the specific contents which violated the state’s interest, it said.
BHOJPUR, JULY 9 A multi-party meeting of Bhojpur District Disaster Management Committee held under the chairmanship of Chief District Officer Basanta Raj Puri today decided to be prepared for any eventuality that may occur due to the monsoon. Federal lawmaker Sudan Kiranti was also present at Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 9 Bharatpur Hospital, which is treating coronavirus infected people of Chitwan and its surrounding areas, has also started providing dialysis service to coronavirus-infected kidney patients. Kidney disease specialist at Bharatpur Hospital, Dr Santosh Gurung, said the hospital had Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 9 High rate of COVID-19 infection has been seen among people returning from third countries at present, while the infection rate was high among returnees from India two months ago in Saptari. According to District Public Health Office, of the 154 COVID infected persons being tre Read More...
Kathmandu, July 9 The Commission for the Investigation of Authority has filed charge-sheets against 10 persons at the Special Court for their involvement in corruption in the last few days. Inspector Ram Balak Raya working at Bhimphedi-based Area Police Office was indicted for soliciting bribe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal could possibly be swarmed by locusts yet again as a large swarm is seen moving northward from Rajasthan of India, warned Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre. Five swarms of locusts are currently spaced out at 400 hectors of the area around Sikar of Rajasthan of India Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 9 The floods and landslides have caused great damage to the 102-megawatt Middle-Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project under construction in Sindhupalchowk district. The floods and landslides in the area, including Jambu Bazaar of Barhabise Municipality, have damaged the Middle-Bhotekos Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 9 The government today repatriated 735 stranded people from different countries through five different chartered flights. As per the statistics provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) office at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), these people were evacua Read More...
POKHARA: At least seven persons belonging to two families have gone missing after landslide debris buried them in Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-6 of Myagdi district on Friday morning. Police quoted local residents as saying that seven members of two families were buried as the landslide occurred Read More...