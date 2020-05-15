Relief-aid for Nepali students stranded in Thailand

THT Online

KATHMANDU: On May 5, 2020, Vice President of NRNA Thailand, Mahendra Shrestha, received a call from Suman Nepali, one of the twelve internship students who were stuck and stranded in Pattaya, Thailand, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students were aware of NRNA’s ongoing relief-aid activity through social media and they requested for assistance. The students had arrived in Thailand on a 6-month internship programme through Ace School of Tourism & Hotel Management, Nepal. However, owing to the unforeseen pandemic situation, they were not able to carry out their internship as planned, stated NRNA Thailand.

Vice President Shrestha conducted an assessment of the students’ situation. Accordingly, he provided his recommendation based on the assessment to NRNA President and EC members.

On May 6, relief items in the form of consumables (sufficient for 15 days) was handed over to student representative. Shrestha also gathered pertinent information in order to report this to Nepal Embassy.

Besides the twelve-student group, the relief-aid items, in the form of consumables, were also provided to four Nepali tourists who were in dire need of assistance.

