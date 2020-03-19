Relief for fire victims

Himalayan News Service

KHOTANG: Halesi Tuwachung Municipality has provided relief materials to Salle Hatitar fire victims at the municipality on Wednesday.

Houses belonging to Lokendra Majhi, Joke Majhi, Sita Devi Majhi, and Dhan Bahadur Thapa were completely destroyed in the fire on Tuesday. Mayor Iwan Rai said the municipality office had offered 20 kg rice, pulses, salt, cooking oil, utensil, tents and blankets, among other materials, to each victim.

Similarly, ward Chairman Kanshi Raj Rai also distributed Rs 3,000 to each family from Salle-based Ward Disaster Management Fund. Likewise, Dudhkoshi Youth Club has also helped with temporary settlements along with food materials.

