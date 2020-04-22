Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: An organisation has provided relief materials to 103 brick kiln workers struggling to bring food to their tables in Myagde Rural Municipality-2 of Tanahun district.

Integrated Green Development Nepal (IGDN) under the Better Brick Nepal Project handed over the relief materials to Mayadevi Rana, Chair of Magde Rural Municipality.

The Ward office then distributed the relief material to 78 workers in Machhapurchhre Brick Industry and 25 workers of Ashmita Brick Industry.

The workers in two kilns were stranded following the nationwide lockdown.

Each relief package included six kg rice, half kg pulse, half litre cooking oil, one packet salt, one packet spices, two kg potatoes and one kg peas, informed Ram Dutta Poudel, vice chair of the IGDN.

