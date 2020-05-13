‘Remove Indian forces from Nepali soil’

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, May 12

The International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the Government of Nepal to ‘remove Indian security forces from the land encroached by the southern neighbour’ and ensure its security and administrative presence in Kalapani areas, including Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh at the earliest.

After holding discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal in Singha Durbar today, the parliamentary panel protested ‘the recent inauguration of a link road from Thawaghat to Dharchula to Lipulekh of Darchula district of Nepal by India’ and said that it was against international laws, existing agreement between the two countries and norms of good neighbourly relations.

The panel also directed the government to publish a new political map of Nepal by incorporating the ‘encroached lands’ in it and prohibit India from constructing physical infrastructure along the border.

