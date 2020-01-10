Report links intake of local liquor to violence against minor girls

Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, January 9

Drinking was blamed for increasing incidents of violence against minor girls in Dhankuta, according to a recent report made public by Informal Sector Service Centre, Dhankuta.

The finding was made public at a programme organised here today to conduct an annual preview of a Nepal Human Rights Year book.

The book has shown that some 13 incidents of violence against minor girls in the district were linked to consumption of home-made liquor last year. While seven of those incidents were related to rape, three were related to attempt to rape and thrashing.

Likewise, six incidents of domestic violence against women were linked to home-made liquor consumption during the same period, while three persons are said to have been victimised by the state. As per the report, three cadres of the banned outfit led by Netra Bikram Chand in the district were arrested and later released by the state in the past one year.

Meanwhile, speakers who spoke today at the programme pointed out the need to run more awareness programmes to minimise rights violation in the country.

Dhankuta chief district officer, security agency chiefs, rights activists and journalists were present at the programme today.

A version of this article appears in print on January 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook