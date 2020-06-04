Rescue flights to begin Friday, over 150 migrants likely to arrive from UAE

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal is all set to begin reparation of migrant workers stranded in foreign countries due to coronavirus pandemic led lockdown, from tomorrow.

Nepalis that are stranded in foreign lands and in desperate need to return home from different countries would be landing home beginning Friday.

Officials said that more than 150 migrants from the UAE would come home on Friday in a chartered flight. For the same, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation are coordinating and facilitating the repatriation of stranded Nepalis.

All citizens coming home from abroad would be kept under quarantine facilities after their health checkups. After completing all the processes in the quarantines, they would be sent to their respective homes.

Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Harischandra Ghimire said that around 40,000 Nepalis are expected to come home during this time and details are collected from different diplomatic missions abroad.

It is said that ‘holding centres’ are being managed for Nepalis in all three districts of Kathmandu Valley upon their arrival in the country.

