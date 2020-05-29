Returnee from India gives birth to child in Achham quarantine

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: A woman who returned from India earlier this week gave birth to a child at a quarantine centre in Achham district this morning.

Suna Nepali (26) of Thanti, Mellekh Rural Municipality-3 delivered a baby in the quarantine centre, according to local health post incharge Narendra Shah.

Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) Samjhana Singh provided maternity services to the woman.

Suna and her husband Datte Nepali have been staying in a quarantine centre established at local Navadurga Primary School since their arrival at their home district from New Delhi, India, on Tuesday.

ANM Singh said that the new mother and newborn, both were in normal condition. Meanwhile, they have been transferred to home quarantine. The health post incharge said that the couple were placed in home quarantine under the observation of health professionals.

Women, children and senior citizens, among the increasing number of returnees from India, are being quarantined upon their arrival in Sudurpaschim districts.

It has been reported that returnees placed at many quarantines in Susurpaschim Province have been facing various problems due to lack of proper management by the authorities.

