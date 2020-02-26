Revenue collection nil at Rasuwa customs

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Rasuwagadi, February 25

Rasuwa Customs Office in Timure of Rasuwa district has recorded nil collection in revenue since February 13.

Vehicular movement had come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, resulting in nil collection of revenue at the Rasuwagadi checkpoint.

According to the Rasuwa Customs Office Chief Punya Bikram Khadka, the import of goods from Keyrung in China was halted since the outbreak of the infection. The office otherwise was collecting around Rs 300 million in revenue on a daily basis.

All the cargo freights entering Nepal from Rasuwagadi checkpoint, as of January 29, have been examined and revenues from them collected by February 12.

The customs premises was completely cleared off these containers and traffic movement in Rasuwagadi area has come to grinding halt, informed Khadka.

Trade in Syaphrubeshi and Timure area has seen a slump.

Earlier around 200 to 300 vehicles used to ply the roadways in Trishuli, Dhunche and Rasuwagadi on a daily basis.

Lately, hardly two to four passenger buses and private vehicles can be seen plying the road, said the Traffic Police Office here.

There has been no case of coronavirus recorded in Rasuwa district as of now, according to local health workers. The local administration had stopped people’s movement across the border as a preventive measure against the infection now renamed COVID-19.

