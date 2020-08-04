BHAIRAHAWA: A team deployed from the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Chief of Revenue Investigation Office, Vijaya Rana red-handed while taking bribe from a service seeker in Butwal, on Tuesday.
According to Butwal CIAA Office’s Communication Officer Suresh Bhusal, the team, acting on a tip off, caught Rana red-handed while taking two lakh rupees in bribe from sugar entrepreneur Anil Kumar Jha today.
Dr Bhishma Prasad Bhusal, Chief at CIAA Butwal Office said, “Preparations are underway to send both of them to CIAA’s head office in Kathmandu for further investigation and action”.
Similarly, CIAA has also arrested Banke National Park Conservation Officer Pramod Bhattarai and his deputy Bishnu Rokaya with undisclosed bank voucher of Rs 8,98,000 from Sainamaina Municipality in Rupendehi district, on Monday.
Likewise, Dang Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City’s Administrative Officer Krishna Kanta Upadhaya was also arrested from Nagdhunga in Kathmandu along with cash, disclosed bank deposit slip of Rs 1.44 million.
Govinda Shah of Dang Ghorahi Sub-metropolitan city-18 and Samir Bhandari of Lamahi municipality-5 have also been charged with corruption for their alleged involvement in illegal activities, CIAA informed.
CIAA has been arresting at least one person involved in corruption activities on a daily basis, in Province 5, for the last few days.
