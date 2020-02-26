Rhino census to begin on March 14

Himalayan News Service

Chitwan, February 25

Census of the one-horned rhino will start in all national parks and their surroundings in the country from March 14.

Information Officer Bishnu Prasad Shrestha at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation said preparation for the census was forwarded and census would start from Chitwan National Park.

He said training for technicians would be carried out in the beginning of March and the census would start from March 14.

The rhino census will be held in Chitwan and Parsa national parks in the first phase and Bardiya and Suklaphanta national parks in the second phase. The rhinos will be counted in four national parks and their buffer zone community forests. As many as 35 elephants and 60 technicians’ will be deployed for the rhino census in Chitwan National Park. The census will be completed within 20 days.

According to the department, the census will start in the presence of forest minister and secretary.

Earlier, census was carried out with the donation received from donor agencies, while this year, Nepal Government has managed budget for the same this year.

