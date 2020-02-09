RM chair takes flight after feticide charge in Panchthar

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: Chairperson of Kummayak Rural Municipality, Panchthar, Jaya Bahadur Chemjong, who was charged of feticide, took flight after an arrest warrant was issued against him and others six.

Panchthar Police have included Chemjong in the wanted list and have started the man hunt. He has been missing from his home for more than four days.

The victim had filed an FIR against rural municipality chair and six others including his wife at the District Police Office on February 6, accusing them of forcing her to undergo abortion. The victim, who is from the Dalit community said she had conceived following love marriage with a staffer at local branch of Mega Bank, who is from Chhetri caste.

It has been reported that the RM chairperson pressurised the victim to undergo abortion at the behest of the guardians of her husband.

Police have arrested three doctors involved in the case, while four other accused have absconded.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook