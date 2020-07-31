BARA: Over 40 houses along with four mills in Shreepur village of Kalaiya Sub Metropolitan City and Bhawanipur of Kalaiya-2 have been inundated due to reckless construction of Manmat-Kaliya Postal Highway.
Locals share that the hume pipe near a primary school was removed in order to complete the reconstruction of the road, which obstructed way for flow of water during monsoon.
Villagers blame DS Construction Hetauda and its technicians for the situation and grunt that the local authorities have also been silent about it.
Two dozen families are currently living with their neighbours during the day, returning to their water-filled houses to sleep at night.
Operator of one of the saw-mills, Narayan Prasad Shah shares that the inundation has caused damage in electrical machinery at the mill.
They had demanded the channel to be culverted and also written an application to the District Administration Office and associated Construction Company, albeit in vain.
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya, the book publication house, launched Sarala Gautam's deubt novel 'Dumero' amid COVID-19 crisis, in Kathmandu, on Thursday. In a statement today, Nepalaya said, the novel is a coming-of-age story of a small town girl, trying to find her identity and voice in the larger wor Read More...
DHANGADHI: At a time when protests are taking place in Kathmandu demanding better quarantine facilities and proper handling of COVID-19 crisis by the government, a youth quarantined in Kailali district has died of snake-bite, on Thursday. Ganesh Shahi, 22, who was quarantined at Siddhartha Bidya Read More...
BHOJPUR: Flood and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have damaged many roads, obstructing movement, in Bhojpur district for the past couple of days. According to Dingla Area Police Office In-charge, Police Inspector Bhaskar Khatiwada, rural road sections along Dhingla-Satighat, Dingl Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 157 persons have been discharged upon recovery from coronavirus infection in Tanahun district, on Thursday. According to Tanahun District Health Office (DHO), the patients were released after two of their consecutive specimens drawn within 24 hours tested negative for the cont Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mayor of Birgunj Metropolitan City Vijay Sarawagi has tested positive for Covid-19. Sarawagi shared the news of his diagnosis through a Facebook status posted on Thursday evening. "I have been diagnosed with Covid-19 while engaging in efforts to contain the spread of the virus in Bi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Following a surge in coronavirus cases in the valley, vehicles entering Kathmandu will not be allowed entry from 7pm to 7am from Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs decided that vehicles others than those carrying essential supplies will be regulated as many people coming from other Read More...
Kathmandu, July 30 Senior leader of Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Paudel and party General Secretary Shashank Koirala today wrote a joint letter to the party President Sher Bahadur Deuba, saying they had lost confidence that the upcoming 14th National Convention of the party would be held in a free Read More...
Kathmandu, July 30 Hotels and restaurants, that had remained closed for the past four months due to the lockdown, have resumed their business from today. The government had decided to resume hotel business from July 30 after the four month-long lockdown. Offices related to trekking, travel and Read More...