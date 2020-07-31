Puspa Raj Khatiwada

Share Now:











BARA: Over 40 houses along with four mills in Shreepur village of Kalaiya Sub Metropolitan City and Bhawanipur of Kalaiya-2 have been inundated due to reckless construction of Manmat-Kaliya Postal Highway.

Locals share that the hume pipe near a primary school was removed in order to complete the reconstruction of the road, which obstructed way for flow of water during monsoon.

Villagers blame DS Construction Hetauda and its technicians for the situation and grunt that the local authorities have also been silent about it.

Two dozen families are currently living with their neighbours during the day, returning to their water-filled houses to sleep at night.

Operator of one of the saw-mills, Narayan Prasad Shah shares that the inundation has caused damage in electrical machinery at the mill.

They had demanded the channel to be culverted and also written an application to the District Administration Office and associated Construction Company, albeit in vain.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook