Road project halted due to substandard work

Khotang, December 28

Blacktopping of Diktel-Khanidanda-Ahale road in Khotang has been halted over reports of serious compromise on quality and delayed work progress. The project was implemented with financial assistance of the National Reconstruction Authority.

According to NRA District Project Implementation Unit Office Khotang Chief Ghanashyam Upadhyaya, his office had asked the contractor Yaktuhang Sap Siruwa JV to stop the work on December 25. “The company has done some work, but the work of gabion walls was found to be substandard,” said Upadhyaya.

The project was initiated with NRA’s budget of Rs 210.188 million following the groundbreaking ceremony by member of Parliament Bishal Bhattarai in December last year. Only 25 per cent work on the road was over by the end of the last fiscal.

Contract signing of the project had taken place on September 17 last year with March 20 of the current fiscal year as the deadline.

