Rolpa youth that died in isolation tested negative in RDT, PCR report awaited

DANG: Swab sample of the youth who died during his stay in an isolation ward has been sent to Rapti Health Science Academy, Dang for detection of COVID-19 through PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) method.

According to Puran Chhetri, Mayor of Rolpa Municipality, the youth had tested negative for coronavirus antibodies in Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) on Monday.

The 22-year-old youth was a chronic patient of kidney related ailment and had been receiving treatment in Kathmandu-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for the last two years, added Mayor Chhetri. He further said that the youth was admitted to the isolation ward of the District Hospital, Reughama after his return to Rolpa on Sunday.

He died in isolation at 4:00 pm yesterday, mayor Chhetri informed.

