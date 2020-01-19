Roshi Rural Municipality announces three-day holiday on Lhosar

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KAVREPALANCHOWK: Roshi Rural Municipality of Kavrepalanchowk district has decided to give a three-day holiday beginning from January 24 on the occasion of the cultural Sonam Lhosar festival.

Rural municipality chair Dal Bahadur Lama said the local government was ensuring a public holiday during every cultural festival as the constitution has treated every religion equally.

“We are committed to making the celebration of every festival meaningful and enjoyable by giving equal respect, protection and recognition to them,” he said.

Numerous cultural and musical events are part of the celebration.

