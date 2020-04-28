Royal Guard of Bahrain, Seven Summit Treks initiate relief during pandemic

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Royal Guard team of Bahrain and expedition operator Seven Summit Treks have initiated relief for climbers, guides and their families in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic taking away employment opportunities in different sectors of the economy.

The Royal Guard team of Bahrain, in the first phase of support, has provided rice, lentils, cooking oil, sugar, and salt to 151 families. Additionally, financial support of NRs 1 million has been provided by Seven Summit Treks to the relief cause.

Given that Nepal’s economy is also reliant on its tourism/climbing income, the lockdown and halting of flights due to the pandemic has meant that the country and its people have had to endure a very tough time, said Seven Summit Treks.

It is with this situation in mind that Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa along with Seven Summit Treks are looking to donate the food supplies to the staffers who find themselves isolated up on the Himalayan mountain range with little access to basic supplies. The rice and other food supplies will go a very long way in ensuring that the staff members and their families make it through this very difficult period, the expedition operator said.

Nepali Ambassador to Bahrain, Padam Sundas, said, “It is an immense pleasure to learn that, under the aegis of Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King, The Royal Guard team is donating edibles to the Sherpas through Seven Summit Treks. I believe this humane gesture of friendship and kindness bestowed upon the ones in need during such difficult and unprecedented times will be long cherished by the recipients.”

Likewise, the team at Seven Summit Treks have expressed gratitude towards the act of kindness from Bahrain during the time of crisis. “We at Seven Summits Treks thank the Sheikh and look forward to seeing the Royal Guard Team very soon.”

The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) have been in dialogue with Nepal and Seven Summits Treks to discuss guiding a team of Royal Guard soldiers to the summit of Mt Everest. In order to prepare themselves for the Mount Everest expedition, the Royal Guard team have plans to complete two additional climbs over the next eight months. Such plans have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has been in daily communication with Seven Summits Treks so that that they are kept in loop about the situation in Nepal.

